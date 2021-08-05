Congo-Kinshasa: Beni - Monusco Backs Justice Sector for the Establishment of an Effective Rule of Law

press release

Beni courthouse located in the city center, not far from the town hall, is built near a market and was not fenced. This position has often been the direct cause of numerous incidents, the most frequent of which are jail breaks by detainees and defendants after the hearings. The latter have often taken advantage of the proximity of the market and the confusion it entails to escape. The national police, on the other hand, often find themselves unable to react in such an environment.

To help the Justice sector deal with this situation, MONUSCO, through its Justice Support section, initiated a project four months ago to build a fence wall around the Justice House compound. The project also includes the rehabilitation of a building to serve as an archive room for the court of peace.

These two works were officially handed over to the judicial authorities on July 30 in the presence of the mayor of the city. The magistrates met at the scene said they were satisfied and relieved because they will now be able to work in complete safety. "We are really satisfied. We were close to a market; all the time we were bothered by the trading activities as well as by the demonstrators. Sometimes, during trials, the court was invaded. So, with the closure, we believe the hearings will be held in due form", said Louisdor Mputu Kitenge, president of the district court of Beni, who received the keys for the building.

Cecilia Piazza, Chief of MONUSCO office for Beni-Butembo-Lubero, insists for her part on the protection of the judicial archives which remains key in the continuity of the judicial work for the benefit of litigants. For her, the rehabilitation of this building for secure archiving "contributes to judicial safety in order to have files and decisions that are kept for future generations and to which we can refer". She further said the project was part of MONUSCO's support for the rule of law.

The first authority in the city, the senior commissioner Narcisse Kashale, called on all each and everyone to watch over these "common goods which must serve the community as long as possible". Thus, he warned the lawless and uncivic people who attack and destroy public buildings, stressing that the state must play its role in this region. "We are in the process of establishing state authority and enforcing the law. We will no longer accept that there are demonstrators or people who come to undermine the process, "he insisted.

It should be noted that this project, which was financed with the Quick Impact Projects Fund on the one hand, and program funds from the Justice Support Section on the other, cost nearly US $ 50,000.