Rwanda: CAR President Touadera Due in Rwanda for Four-Day State Visit

5 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic (CAR), at the invitation of his host President Paul Kagame, is on Thursday, August 5, expected in the country for a four-day state visit.

Upon arrival at the Kigali International Airport, he is expected to head to Village Urugwiro where he will hold a tête-à-tête followed by bilateral talks.

Subsequently, the two heads of state will address members of the press and witness the signing of several bilateral agreements.

An agenda shared by the Office of the President indicates that the visiting president will also visit the Campaign Against Genocide Museum, Gasabo district, before being hosted at a State Banquet.

On Friday, August 6, President Touadéra will visit the Kinigi IDP Model Village, in Musanze District, Northern Province.

Kinigi IDP Model Village was inaugurated last month as part of the national festivities to mark the twenty-seventh anniversary of Liberation - Kwibohora27.

Currently, it hosts 144 families, a secondary school, an ECD center, health center and other facilities.

Before his departure on August 8, President Touadéra will tour several conservation and eco-tourism destinations.

This is President Touadéra's first visit to Rwanda since he assumed office for his second five-year term in March this year.

Officials say the visit seeks to strengthen existing cooperation such as in security as well as private sector partnership.

The two countries have in previously been seeking to make efforts towards further strengthening of ties.

Beyond ties on security, on which Rwanda stands as one of the top contributors of peacekeeping forces, the two countries have previously signed agreements on defence, mining and oil, as well as investment promotion.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X