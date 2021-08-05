Nigeria: BUA Donates Cement, N10m to Sokoto Communities

BUA Cement Company has donated 150 tonnes of cement and N10 million to its host communities in Wamakko local government of Sokoto State.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries on Wednesday at Wamakko local government secretariat, the Managing Director of the company Engineer Yusuf Binji explained that the gesture was meant to bring succour to them.

"It is to enable the benefiting communities to rehabilitate their cemetery, town hall square and private buildings," he said

Binji who was represented by the Manager, Administration and Corporate Affairs, Sada Suleiman said the plan was on the way to empower and provide scholarships to indigent students of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara State.

Earlier, the Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, Alhaji Bello Haliru Gwiwa represented by the council secretary Abubakar Chika Umar thanked the company for the benevolence gesture.