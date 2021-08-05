Zimbabwe: Zesa Warns of Massive Power Cuts

5 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) Wednesday warned of crippling nationwide power cuts after the Hwange Power Station developed a technical fault on Tuesday.

The fault has resulted in the loss of 368 megawatts (MW).

In a statement, Zesa urged people to use power sparingly in light of the reduced supply caused by the Hwange fault.

"Zesa Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply on the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station," the statement reads.

"The technical fault will result in load curtailment of about 368MW today (yesterday) and customers will be updated as the situation improves."

Zesa said restoration of normal service was underway, adding that "customers are advised to use the available power sparingly".

