Rwanda: Moise Mugisha Joins South African Cycling Club Protouch

Rider Moise Mugisha has signed for South African cycling club ProTouch in a deal that will keep him at the club 'for the balance of the 2021 season'.

The 24-year-old completed the move from SKOL Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA), a few days after returning from the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Games.

ProTouch, a UCI Continental road cycling team, was part of the teams that participated in the 2021 Tour du Rwanda in May.

"We welcome Mugisha and wish him a fantastic next chapter with us. You will see him line-up in France next month with his new teammates, when they take on the second leg of their European Tour at Tour de Bretagne and Circuit des Ardennes," the club posted on its social media platforms on Wednesday, August 4.

The move now sees Mugisha embark on his dream professional career with the club and puts an end to longstanding rows with former side Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA) which banned him from playing the 2021 Tour du Rwanda as a result of the conflicts existing between the rider and club coach Adrien Niyonshuti.

Mugisha and Niyonshuti have not seen eye-to-eye since July last year when the duo was involved in a training bust-up.

Regarded as one of Rwanda's most promising riders, Mugisha looks hungrier for more silverware as he targets to win big with his new team and grow his cycling CV.

His impressive debut in 2020 Tour du Rwanda, during which he finished second, 54 seconds behind Eritrean champion Natnael Tesfasion and gold medal victory at Grand Prix Chantal Biya in November last year are among major factors that pushed the South African cycling club to tie him down.

