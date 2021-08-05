Nigeria: APGA Ticket - Soludo, Umeorji Tussle Will Be Settled - Umeh

A former National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, has given an assurance that the Peace, Reconciliation and Outreach Committee will soon settle the tussle between Prof Charles Soludo and Chukwuma Umeorji on who flies the party's ticket in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election.

Umeh gave the assurance shortly after the Committee's meeting with some of the aggrieved party's members in Awka on Wednesday.

According to him, the ongoing political power tussle is a prove to Nigerians that APGA remained the third largest and recognised political party in the country.

"The political tussle between Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and Honourable Michael Chukwuma Umeorji over who flies the party's ticket on November 6th, 2021 governorship election in the state will soon come to an end," he said.

Prof Soludo and Hon Umeorji, have been in the political battle of who flies the party's ticket immediately after parallel primary elections were held in which Victor Oye-led faction produced Soludo while Jude Okeke-led faction produced Umeorji as the party candidates respectively.

Umeh, who serves as the Chairman of the Committee, which was set up by the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, said the team had also held a closed-door meeting with Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late national leader of the party, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu, where she agreed to work for the party.

According to him, it had become necessary to bring members of the party in Anambra together as one family in order to successfully confront the various tasks ahead, especially, the forthcoming election.

"The important thing is that the ideals for which this party was established in 2002 must be protected no matter the interest anybody is pursuing in this party," he stated.

While noting that APGA was the hope of the people of the South East, the former senator appealed to Jude Okeke and his supporters to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the party.