Nigeria: Court Restrains Govt From Arresting Igboho

A high court in Ibadan, Oyo State, has granted an ex-parte motion restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), from arresting, intimidating and harassing the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho).

The court, which is presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola, also restrained the respondents from blocking Igboho's bank accounts.

The order followed an ex-parte motion filed and moved by his lawyer, Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN), at the mentioning of the substantive suit seeking a declaration of invasion of his house as illegal Wednesday.

Aliu, who moved an ex-parte motion before the court on Wednesday, had on Friday, July 23, 2021, filed a notice of application for the enforcement of Igboho's fundamental human rights before the Oyo State High Court.

Igboho's house in Ibadan was raided on July 1, 2021 by the DSS in collaboration with other security agencies, during which two persons were killed and 13 persons among Igboho's aides were arrested.

The judge also gave the respondents 14 days to make an appearance before the court. He, however, adjourned the case until August 18 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Wednesday praised the judiciary over court judgments on Igboho and his aides.

Justice Obiora Egwaatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja, granted bail to 12 of Igboho's aides.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said, "The verdicts given by Justices Oladiran Akintola and Obiora Egwaatu further reinforce our confidence in the judiciary."