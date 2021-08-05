Rwanda: Genocide Survivors Cautioned Against New 'Self-Seeking' Europe-Based Group

The Umbrella Organisation of Genocide survivors' associations; Ibuka has called on survivors to distance themselves from a diaspora-based association that claims to speak for them.

According to Ibuka, the so-called association, which is based on social media, is instead advancing a double genocide ideology and undermining the legacy of those who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The association called 'Igicumbi-Voix des Rescapes du Genocide Contre les Tutsi' was launched on August 1 claiming to represent the interests of the survivors.

However, in a four-page notice targeting mainly Rwandans in the diaspora, Ibuka says that Phillipe Basabose who leads this association together with his associates have since May 2019 used social media platforms like YouTube to advance their own political agenda at the expense of survivors.

The statement indicates that using their platforms, the group has consistently said that there was a double genocide, which Ibuka says is a direct attack to the legacy of the over a million people killed in the Genocide.

"The truth about what happened during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi is on record. Those distorting it do so fully knowing the truth that the survivors were able to make it due to the sacrifice made by the RPA soldiers, some even lost their lives in the process," the statement reads.

Ibuka pointed out that the group, using their social media platforms, also continues to violate and demean the memory of those who were killed and are now resting in different memorial sites all over the country.

Particularly, Ibuka points out individuals Dada Gasaribo and Jason Muhayimana who have on several occasions referred to the remains of those who perished as 'bones on sale in glass jars" among others.

Political ambitions

Ibuka reminded the survivors that while pursuing politics is a right that anyone should exercises freely, using the Genocide to misguide and push individual interests is not only a slap in the face of the survivors who will always live with the consequences of the that Genocide, it is also demeaning to the ones who were killed.

For instance, the group questions the government's decision to encourage the perpetrators of the Genocide who have served or are serving their sentences to seek forgiveness from the survivors.

They also question the government's motive behind inviting perpetrators to commemoration ceremonies.

Ibuka reminded the group that it is the perpetrators that have provided information that has shed light on the preparations of the Genocide plus also sharing information on where those lost were buried so that their loved ones can accord the a decent burial.

Speaking to The New Times in a telephone interview, the Executive Secretary of Ibuka, Naphtal Ahishakiye said that the group, most of whom are survivors of the genocide, is composed of people who have lost their way and others who are being blindly misled by others.

He called on all Rwandans in and out of the country not to give the group the attention that they are seeking to sow seeds of discord among Rwandans.

"When we put out statements like these, we are trying to reach Rwandans that may be targeted by such negative elements. We are calling on everyone to regard them for the fraudulent and hatred mongering individuals that they are," he said.

The president of the Alumni of Genocide Survivors' Students Association (GAERG), Egide Gatari, told The New Times that for the last 27 years, associations of survivors have kept an open door policy to encourage anyone interested providing support of any sort but has never been approached by the group.

"We have heard them claim that they approached us before but that is not true at all. Anyone with interested in working or supporting survivors is welcome. All we have seen from this group is a campaign aimed at misleading Rwandans, especially the survivors," he said.

Prior warnings

In May last year, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CLNG) Jean-Damascène Bizimana warned that Genocide deniers in the diaspora have changed tact in their propaganda aimed at demeaning and denying the genocide against the Tutsi, and are now using the youth who they brainwash into propagating seeds of hatred.