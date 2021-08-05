Kenya: Gor Mahia Finally Paid Betway Cup Money

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Wednesday paid Gor Mahia Sh2 million prize money for winning the Betway Cup title on July 4.

In a ceremony at FKF's headquarters at Kasarani, a smiling FKF Chief Executive Barry Otieno handed over a large brown envelope to a beaming Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola.

Gor won the title after beating their fiercest rivals AFC Leopards 4-2 in post-match penalties to book a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.

"The federation is in the process of wiring runners-up AFC Leopards, third placed Bidco United, and fourth-placed Equity Bank's money to their accounts," FKF said.

"Gor requested that we pay them in cash. We agreed as this is a one-off payment," Otieno said.

"The money will be used to pay players' bonuses and also for preparing for the remaining matches of the season. We hope this will end the little bad blood between us and your office. We are sorry about what happened, and will live with the consequences," Ocholla said.

The cash comes two days after FKF fined Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards a total of Sh10 million for boycotting their league match because of the unpaid Betway Cup money.

Gor Chairman Ambrose Rachier and his AFC Leopards counterpart Dan Shikanda were also "provisionally suspended." The two league giants also lost two league points each.