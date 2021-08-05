Rwanda: Police, Prisons Retire Officers

President Paul Kagame has granted the retirement of commissioners and officers of the Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS), among them senior officers.

The names of the retirees were published in the Official Gazette that was published on Wednesday August, 4 after they were approved last week by a cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame last week.

Among the retirees include Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anthony Kulamba, who has among other duties previously served as the head of Interpol in Rwanda National Police.

Kulamba, who is now working with Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) where he is in charge of the transport sector, was also at some point headed the Criminal Investigations Department in police.

Others who were discharged include ACP Jean Baptiste Seminega who has been commander of the rescue and fire brigade department in Rwanda National Police.

Also discharged from police is ACP Révérien Rugwizangoga who has been the Regional Commander North and has also previously commanded Rwanda's police peacekeeping contingent in Haiti.

The head of state has also ordered the retirement of 80 police junior officers whereas four have been demobilized.

Nineteen junior officers have also been discharged from the police body over medical reasons, according to the order.

The retired senior officers in the prisons body include CSP Mubihame Alphonse, SUPT Kajabo Semariza Denis, CIP Nizeyimana Bernard, CIP Harorimana Evariste and AIP Bagenzi Jean Baptiste.

In addition to that, 151 junior officers of Rwanda Correctional Service have retired whereas 12 have been demobilized.

Speaking to The New Times, Police spokesperson Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera said: "This means the officers have duly and in accordance with the law ended their service in the institution."

The retired officers, according to Kabera, are going to continue serving the country in other capacities like other citizens.

"We commend them for the selfless work of serving the country," said Senior Superintendent of Prisons Pelly Uwera Gakwaya, who speaks for the prisons authority.

She said that even though they are retiring, much work is still expected of them owing to their experience in service.

"They are not going to be dormant rather more effort is required of them to continue serving for the continued security and development of the country in their respective communities," she added.

Gakwaya said there is a scheduled official send-off ceremony for the retiring RCS officers slated which will take place on Thursday, in accordance with Covid-19 measures.

RCS saw a total of 29 non-commissioned officers and one senior officer laid off due to "indiscipline" according to Gakwaya.

RNP also laid off 4 non-commissioned officers and low-ranking officers as well as other 19 non-commissioned officers and low-ranking police officers discharged for health reasons.

Last year, on June 30th the RNP had bid farewell to 261 officers retired from active service.