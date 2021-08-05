Namibia: Clubhouse for the Namibian Creative

CLUBHOUSE is the new kid on the block in the social networking arena, and is fast gaining popularity in Namibia and globally.

The app is a voice chat-room social site where people can interact and speak to each other on a range of topics.

Being on Clubhouse is like being at a massive convention with multiple panel discussions happening concurrently around the clock.

It is like a radio station where anyone can start broadcasting. You can pop into and out of different rooms, and you even get to raise your hand if you want to respond or participate, and moderators will pull you onto the 'stage' where you'll have a microphone.

You can also create clubs within the app that allows members to receive notifications whenever a room has been opened.

Clubhouse was first launched in April last year at the beginning of the global pandemic that saw many of us being confined to our homes.

Now, over a year later, it has morphed into an extremely powerful tool for communication and networking with 10 million users.

Some of the benefits you'll notice almost immediately are the app's ability to connect creatives with each other, with their audiences and with industry experts and thought leaders.

The app is diverse in content and allows you to curate the rooms suggested for you.

Topics include entrepreneurship, financing, self-improvement, culture, religion, sex, sugar daddies and even supporting bigotry.

It really is what you make of it.

It is a bridge that brings you closer to everybody else in the world. You can enter a room and hear a discussion between a Congolese, an American, an Armenian and a Palestinian.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

You can also hear from a pastor, a teacher, a stay-at-home mom, a cyclist, a politician or a business person who is white, black or Asian, queer or straight, rich or poor.

The app is also pretty simple to master - you just need a smartphone and a connection to the internet.

How are Namibians utilising Clubhouse?

Well, recently we saw DJ and producer Loudima.Dreamer's ClubDima pull many to the app to listen to him play music and entertain in a time when lockdowns and curfews are the order of the day.

He says his experience on the app has been transformative.

"You get access to people you would never have thought would inspire you to do things and gain further knowledge. I've been able to connect with other sound engineers," he says.

"It's a very important tool for creatives."

A club called Namibia House is currently home to close to 10 000 members. This particular club hosts radio-style breakfast shows, political talks and casual conversations.

Members can schedule a talk about whatever they want at any time.

Clubhouse was originally open for iOS users only, and one could only join by being invited by a current user during their testing phase.

Now it is opening to all.

- Anne Hambuda is a local poet, writer and social commentator. Follow her online for more.