Namibia: Taste the Sea Anywhere

SEAFOOD Boil Nam is a takeaway food service in Windhoek, owned by chef and entrepreneur Christ Lao.

If you're into delicacies from the ocean, like prawns, mussels, oysters, and crab, this is for you.

Lao says her passion for cooking started at Swakopmund, where she grew up, and where her grandmother raised her as a great cook.

"I grew up cooking a lot, and that is where my passion came from," says Lao.

She says she started her seafood business last year during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

"In life, there are always clues to where you should be."

She says Seafood Boil Nam was the first seafood boil business at northern towns such as Ondangwa, Ongwediva, and Oshakati.

"It was lockdown, and people were working from home," says Lao.

She says she decided to do what she loves most, and what would make people happy, while generating an income.

"I realised I am a lot happier doing this than anything else," she says.

Lao says when she moved to Windhoek this year her business took off.

She now sells her seafood boil countrywide and hopes to expand her business by introducing Seafood Boil Nam mobile.

Her only challenge is the Covid-19 curfew, she says, as some people want to order a late dinner, which she has to decline due to regulations.

"My advice to anyone, especially the youth, is to follow their passion and pursue excellence in whatever they do. Whatever service you offer, give it a try. Nothing makes me happier than satisfied customers," Lao says.