Namibia: Taste the Sea Anywhere

5 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Pinehas Nakaziko

SEAFOOD Boil Nam is a takeaway food service in Windhoek, owned by chef and entrepreneur Christ Lao.

If you're into delicacies from the ocean, like prawns, mussels, oysters, and crab, this is for you.

Lao says her passion for cooking started at Swakopmund, where she grew up, and where her grandmother raised her as a great cook.

"I grew up cooking a lot, and that is where my passion came from," says Lao.

She says she started her seafood business last year during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

"In life, there are always clues to where you should be."

She says Seafood Boil Nam was the first seafood boil business at northern towns such as Ondangwa, Ongwediva, and Oshakati.

"It was lockdown, and people were working from home," says Lao.

She says she decided to do what she loves most, and what would make people happy, while generating an income.

"I realised I am a lot happier doing this than anything else," she says.

Lao says when she moved to Windhoek this year her business took off.

She now sells her seafood boil countrywide and hopes to expand her business by introducing Seafood Boil Nam mobile.

Her only challenge is the Covid-19 curfew, she says, as some people want to order a late dinner, which she has to decline due to regulations.

"My advice to anyone, especially the youth, is to follow their passion and pursue excellence in whatever they do. Whatever service you offer, give it a try. Nothing makes me happier than satisfied customers," Lao says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X