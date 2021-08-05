Namibia: 'Queen May' Makes Her Village Proud

TOBIAS Kangumbe's face lights up when he hears the name Christine Mboma.

He was relaxing in the shade of a tree when The Namibian arrived at his homestead yesterday afternoon.

Yet another stranger has come to interview the family about his granddaughter.

"We have been receiving a lot of visits from strangers," he said, smiling.

He does not mind the attention. Mboma has made them proud.

To the rest of the nation, she has become a world-class sport sensation, but to her family at Shinyungwe village, she is the little girl who used to go fishing with her friends at the nearby river not too long ago.

Shinyungwe village is about 130 km east of Rundu in the Kavango East region.

At her village, they used to affectionately call her 'Queen May' when she impressed her peers on the netball court.

Little did they know fate had other plans for her in the world sprinting arena.

"I don't know why God chose my girl, but I'm happy He did," Kangumbe said.

His personal name for Mboma is 'Katiku'.

"She is a very obedient child. She is easy-going," he said.

Kangumbe's eyes are failing him and he cannot see far.

He is wearing the glasses Mboma bought him on one of her many sprinting trips.

On Tuesday afternoon, he put on the same glasses to watch the Olympics on the family's little TV, and witnessed his granddaughter making history.

The rest of the family and everyone in the village was there too, cheering her on in front of that TV.

Ironically, this is the same TV on which Mboma used to watch her sport heroes in action while growing up.

On Tuesday, she was the hero on TV, and her childhood friends and family were watching her, and so was the rest of the world.

A few minutes before stepping onto the international track in Tokyo for the final, Mboma called her uncle Shitunda Mukoya, asking him and the rest of the family to pray for her as she faced her greatest challenge yet.

She called him again a few minutes later when she crossed the finish line and came in second, sending the entire village into raptures.

"She was in tears," said Mukoya, who described Mboma as a respectful and modest girl.

Among the crowd gathered in front of the TV were her two younger sisters, Frankilde Mboma (15) and Likoro Karungu (8).

They could hardly believe their big sister had made it this far since the time she used to take care of them after their mother died in 2016.

Her former schoolmates at Shinyungwe Combined School were also watching.

Shitunda said everyone was excited and told stories of how they remember Mboma, but he said they are not celebrating just yet.

"We will throw her a big party when she returns home," he said.

For Kangumbe, this is just the beginning.

"She bought me these glasses, and this is just the beginning. Even if I go blind, I won't mind," he said.