Southern Africa: Zim, SA Car Maker to Debut in Namibian Market

ZIMBABWEAN-owned and South African-based car maker Mureza Prim8 is set to launch in the Namibian market next month.

The car maker has so far released the first batch of units that are on the market in Zimbabwe and South Africa a fortnight ago.

The Mureza (vernacular for flag in the Zimbabwean Shona language) is an idea conceptualised by Tendai Mungofa, a Zimbabwean national based in South Africa, meant to create a vehicle that speaks to the different aspects of Africanism that border around originality, durability, adaptability, while encompassing the very latest technology and model design scalability.

Mureza Namibia country chief executive officer Lancelot Musesengwa says the launch in Namibia is part of the company's expansion plan that will also see the brand being traded in other countries in the southern African region.

Mureza Prim8 is currently targeting Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic Congo (DRC), Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, with the test launches done and targeted in South Africa, Zimbabwe, DRC and Namibia where footprints have already been established.

"The African Dream Car Prim8 is Mureza Auto Co.'s debut vehicle. It is the first ideologically African initiative and creativity that is owned, assembled and designed with full African consideration for finer taste," Musesengwa says.

He also says, "Mureza Auto Company has led the way in challenging the norm by breaking new ground, showing that Africa has come of age from rudimentary confinements to embrace the pan Africanist philosophy where innovations and customisation of identified solutions are brought home for all to enjoy."

Prim8, according to Musesengwa, is a vehicle made and conceptualised by the African native, breaking new ground in industries previously dominated by the developed world.

"This opens space for more innovation towards what can be coined an 'African dream initiative'. This implies that the latest features already discovered in the developed world are applied to the Prim8 while retaining the key features of affordability and suitability to our African environment, roads, terrain, and overall driving pleasure," he notes.

PRIM8 SPECIFICATIONS

Group operations and distribution director Kumbirayi Chiwara says Mureza Auto Co. is excited to present to its immediate African community, the Prim8, which is a vehicle that is powered by a 1,5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 87kW.

"The vehicle comes with a maximum torque of 128Nm at 4 000rpm, driving the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or a CVT. The comprehensive specification of the top model includes keyless entry, seven-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satnav, reversing camera, cruise control, parking sensors, audio system, air conditioning, power-adjustable driver's seat, four airbags, electronic stability control, ABS brakes and tyre pressure monitoring," he says.

