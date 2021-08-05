Namibia: Spring Is in the Air

DESPITE A SPIRITED determination to get to the nub of the problem, the battle to conquer the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, according to the scientists.

To achieve the desired herd immunity, efforts by the public and private sector in this lingering fight against Covid-19 have included setting up vaccination points in all of Namibia's 14 administrative regions.

Medical-grade oxygen supply-line disruptions are now sorted, hospital bed capacity has increased, and the vaccination roll-out has accelerated and expanded.

Covid-19 health-management and risk-management awareness campaigns are now routinely flighted in print and electronic media, and on social media platforms.

Additionally, a drive-through vaccination centre has been established at Windhoek's showgrounds, and some vaccination points are now even operating on Saturdays.

Since this virus made its abrupt appearance on the world stage and Namibia went into its first national lockdown, we have learnt so many new words and expressions, haven't we?

We now know that Wuhan is not only a city in China, but it is the capital of that country's Hubei province.

New words now part of our lexicon include 'self-isolating', 'quarantine', 'the new normal', 'social distancing', 'lockdown', 'essential workers', 'working from home', 'mutations', 'variants', 'flattening the curve', and 'herd immunity'.

Herd immunity is that point where indirect protection is achieved when a certain percentage of the population becomes immune to a disease - either through previous infection or by vaccination.

Apparently achieving herd immunity reduces the likelihood of others in the population, who lack immunity, getting infected.

There has also been an explosion of Covid-19 slang, such as 'covidiot', a combination of 'covid' and 'idiot', used to describe someone who disregards health and safety guidelines.

Or 'covidiocy' to describe reckless behaviour, such as hanging out with groups of friends, the failure to regularly wash hands, or hoarding items such as toilet paper and hand sanitiser.

Others one often sees banded about these days include slang words such as 'coronials', 'quarantini', 'blursday', and 'covexit'.

The lives of many Namibians have been touched directly by the Covid-19 pandemic, through illness and fatalities.

Nobody has been spared.

There has been a loss of livelihood resulting from retrenchments and the loss of jobs.

For entrepreneurs there was the serious reduction of income through downscaling, or total loss following business closure.

Although the hospitality, tourism, transportation, and entertainment sectors suffered the most, no sector has been spared either.

For the best part of two academic years thousands of youngsters of all ages have not been in the classroom, vocational training centre workshop or college lecture room.

Social interaction with others has been disrupted, with sport clubs, recreational centres and gyms forced to scale down or close.

Although the coronavirus may not leave us in the foreseeable future, let us draw comfort in the knowledge that soon we will wave goodbye to what seems to have been an unusually cold winter.

And prepare to warmly welcome spring.

But let us remain vigilant.

As if the first, second and third wave were not painful enough, scientists caution that we must expect and had better prepare for a fourth.

And possibly for even many more waves of this coronavirus and other pandemics.

* Danny Meyer is reachable at [email protected]