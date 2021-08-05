Namibia: Coach Botha Opens Up About His Journey With Mboma and Masilingi

AS the teenagers he coached into the Tokyo Olympic Games 200 metres women's final crossed the line, Henk Botha - oblivious to the cameras - dropped to his knees to thank God.

This is the image of the coach that went viral. It spoke both of his faith and an immense love and admiration for his two athletes - Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi.

It was Mboma who grabbed the priceless silver against the world's best this time, while Masilingi also announced herself as a future queen of global sprinting. And yet, Botha says he still cannot fathom what happened on Tuesday in Japan.

"The girls and I always pray together before a race, and we did so again before the final. I was just so emotional and thankful. I didn't even know they were taking photos of me. It was very emotional and special, and it was just my way of saying thank you," he said.

With the enormity of the trio's achievements at the Tokyo Olympics still sinking in, Botha said he is finding it hard to express his feelings in words.

"It's incredible what happened on Tuesday. I'm still trying to comprehend it all and I don't know how to describe it in words. All I can say is that the girls sacrificed their lives on the track and ran like monsters - for themselves of course, but also for Namibia and for the pride of the nation, so we are very blessed.

"When I started coaching Christine she was still a 1 500m and 800m athlete, but I noticed her speed so I brought her down to the 400m and then the 200m, and as they say, the rest is history. Now we have a silver medallist at the Olympic Games, who is a beautiful child from Namibia's grassroots, and I'm just so privileged to have been able to work with her," he added.

PASSION FOR SPORT

Botha always had a passion for sport, being a former athlete himself, while his passion later evolved into coaching. At school he competed in various sport codes from cricket and tennis to golf, rugby and athletics, and later went on to excel in rugby.

After a studying stint with his wife in South Africa, where he played for Helderberg Rugby Club, he returned to Namibia at the turn of the millennium joining Wanderers, and went on to captain Namibia in their first match of the new millennium against Zimbabwe.

He also started coaching young rugby school teams and later took up athletics coaching, completely by chance.

"One day my daughter threw a discus at athletics training and someone remarked that she was very talented. I didn't know a thing about discus throwing, but I went to take some courses in South Africa, and later became a qualified discus coach," he said.

Botha became more involved in junior athletics in Namibia, becoming the chairman of the Otjozondjupa Schools Sport Union, and started working more closely with the government to identify talent. That's where he noticed Beatrice Masilingi for the first time in 2018 and realised that she was an unpolished gem.

"I first saw Beatrice running at an athletics meeting at Rundu and could see she was a special talent. I spoke to Solly Duiker of the Namibia Schools Sport Union and told him someone needed to develop her further."

Little did he know it, but that someone turned out to be himself and after the girls, then only 15 years old, had excelled at a Confederation of Schools Sport Associations of Southern Africa (Cossasa) event in Eswatini in 2019, winning several medals between them, he was urgently called to a meeting with the ministry of sport.

"The deputy minister of sport, Emma Kantema-Gaomas, who was then still the executive director of sport, said she needed to speak to me urgently and asked if I could attend a meeting in Windhoek the next day.

ANOTHER SURPRISE

"I travelled to Windhoek and when I got to the meeting, Beatrice was also there, so they asked me if I could take Beatrice into my care and help with her education and development."

At that stage, Botha was teaching at Agri College at Grootfontein, and he and his wife agreed to take Masilingi into their home and to also assist financially with her studies and expenses. When he went to fetch Masilingi at Rundu, though, another surprise lay in store.

"They had organised a press conference and the TV was there, and then the governor of Kavango East asked if I could also take Christine into my care. He caught me completely unawares, I couldn't really say no in front of the cameras, but I must say that story turned out to have a great ending."

Botha took the girls in and started training them, while he also contributed financially to their upkeep.

"We agreed that the school would pay for their education and some of their hostel accommodation costs, although I also contributed to their accommodation and helped with other expenses.

"Then in their second year some new people took over the school and they felt that the girls could not continue studying for free, and so they became my responsibility. Frank Fredericks also helped them with financial support through his foundation then, but all the coaching and travelling was out of my own pocket," he said.

It wasn't easy at first and they were confronted by more obstacles along the way.

DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES

"The girls worked very hard, these achievements didn't come easily. Sometimes we had to train in very difficult circumstances - we didn't always have a track to train on, as some schools did not allow us on their tracks, and we even had to train on the farm at some stage. Luckily Rietfontein near Grootfontein welcomed us on their athletics track, but in the end it came down to their determination and hard work.

"They had to sacrifice a lot, going to school and training - even two times per day towards the end, so it wasn't easy for them. But then again, I didn't make it easy for them, because you won't get results if things are easy," he said.