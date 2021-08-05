Namibia: 'The Namibian' Gets Broadcasting Licence

THE Communications Regulations Authority of Namibia (Cran) has approved an application by The Namibian to operate a radio station in Windhoek.

The regulatory body made its decision known in a letter sent to the editor of The Namibian, Tangeni Amupadhi, on Tuesday.

The Free Press of Namibia, the company that owns The Namibian, earlier this year applied for the commercial licence to start broadcasting in Windhoek under two frequencies - 95.3 FM, or 106.6 megahertz under consideration to transmit at 500 Watts.

The Namibian is among five other companies which were publicly announced by Cran in the Government Gazette in April as having applied for broadcasting licences.

Among these five were the Namibian Media Academy, a subsidiary of Namibia Media Holdings, and Trustco, which owns the Informanté news platform.

The licence allocated to The Namibian allows the company to operate a radio station for five years on a renewable basis, and a television station for 12 years.

Asked what the approval means to The Namibian, Amupadhi earlier this week said: "The approval goes a long way in our strategy of being a multimedia news and information organisation."

He added that The Namibian is already broadcasting via digital, mainly online, technologies.

"With the changing habits of consumers, we wanted to serve our audiences the full spectrum of our services wherever they find themselves. We could not ignore Cran as the regulator."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The spectrum licence awarded to The Namibian allows the company to operate both radio and television services.

When asked if The Namibian was considering owning a TV station, Amupadhi said: "We are going step by step and have not ventured into traditional TV. We intend to first make optimal use of the radio spectrum licence for 95.3 FM, which is for Khomas and surrounding areas."

About the name of the radio station, he said: "Watch this space."

What the public can expect from the radio station once it hits the airwaves will be revealed towards the end of the month, Amupadhi said.

"Change is an opportunity for growth. We at The Namibian want to grow with our audiences, but will continue to tell it like it is through different platforms reaching the far corners of Namibia and beyond."