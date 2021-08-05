Namibia: Lpm Vows to 'Deal' With Katjavivi

LANDLESS People's Movement leaders Bernadus Swartbooi and Henny Seibeb have vowed to 'deal' with speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi when they return to parliament in September.

Swartbooi and Seibeb yesterday won their appeal in the Supreme Court to have the judgement of the High Court to uphold a decision by Katjavivi to indefinitely suspend them from attending parliamentary sessions.

This means that the two LPM leaders will be allowed to return to parliament when it resumes early September.

In May this year, Katjavivi indefinitely suspended the two LPM leaders from attending sessions of the National Assembly, as a result of their alleged involvement in an incident that took place in early April during president Hage Geingob's state of the nation address.

Their initial submission in the High Court was dismissed by acting judge Kobus Miller, who argued that the court would be overreaching in legislative matters if it grants the declaratory relief sought by the two MPs, which could be competently dealt through parliamentary processes.

However, Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts yesterday overturned Miller's decision and ruled that Katjavivi's decision to withdraw the LPM leaders was unlawful.

Smuts said Katjavivi's role under the standing rules in relation to the conduct of members does not include taking disciplinary action and he has no powers to do so.

"But rather to maintain order in the house," he said.

He explained that Katjavivi is limited to ordering a member to withdraw for the sitting day in question.

The judgement further read that the committee itself is not empowered to suspend, but to recommend a suspension.

"The difficulty which this approach encounters is that the power to suspend provided for in the standing rules is not accorded to the speaker at all, let alone the power to do so indefinitely," it stated.

The appeal judge said the suspensions were outside of the speaker's powers and thus unlawful, of no effect and should be set aside with costs.

At a press conference held after the Supreme Court judgement held in Windhoek yesterday, Seibeb said Katjavivi must either "resign or face the fire".

'UNETHICAL' VENAANI

Swartbooi yesterday also accused Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani of conspiring with Katjavivi to keep them out of parliament.

He said despite having been the one who had nominated Venaani to the privileges committee of parliament, the PDM leader went against their caucus and started acting "in judgement of those that helped him get there".

Because of Venaani's conspiratory tendencies with the ruling party, Swartbooi said his party will also not join PDM and other parties in their quest to challenge the decision by the National Assembly to rubber stamp the reappointment of Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa in court.

He accused Venaani of using the anti-Noa campaign to gain popularity.

BLOODY LIAR

Venaani, however, denied Swartbooi's claims that he had conspired with Katjavivi to keep them out of parliament.

"I reject the bloody lies that Swartbooi is peddling. He has no evidence to substantiate the wild attacks on me and I challenge him to go and look at the minutes of the privileges committee," he said

According to Venaani, he had always maintained that the speaker has no right to suspend elected members of parliament indefinitely.

"That man must stop calling me names and peddling lies. It is pure hogwash and lies that he is peddling. Has he become a pathological liar? What would a party such as PDM benefit from LPM's absence from the National Assembly? He is on the attack calling me names such as sidechicks of Swapo and so on. It will end today. He is lying to get relevance. Bloody lair," he said.

WORRYING DEVELOPMENT

Institute for Public Policy Research director Graham Hopwood said the indefinite suspension of the two LPM parliamentarians was a worrying development for Namibian democracy.

He said the Supreme Court did well to overturn the High Court's judgement.

"The mistakes made by the speaker in this case have not only ended up costing the taxpayer but have also added to the level of mistrust on the opposition benches. It's difficult to see how the perception of the speaker as biased and incompetent can be removed without some kind of 'cards on the table', clear-the-air meeting to resolve tensions prior to the National Assembly re-convening in September," he said.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah said Katjavivi acted "unconstitutionally and politically driven to punish the LPM members".