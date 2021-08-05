Namibia: Two Million Dollars Is Nothing - Businessman

ONANAKALI businessman John Nakaambo, who had over N$2 million stolen from his home, says no one should question why he keeps this much money at home.

"I am a businessperson, I have to have money, and whatever amount of money I decide to have on me is up to me. I take my money to the bank when the time has come for me to take it to the bank. When you are a businessman, N$2 million is not a lot of money."

Nakaambo says he pays out N$500 000 on a weekly basis.

"Whoever is questioning why I have such money is trying to undermine me as a business person. They should also ask me why I have so many cattle, goats and pigs," he says.

Nakaambo says the money was stolen from his property on Monday after he left to run errands at Oshakati.

"It is an inside job I believe," he says.

He says he does not have security guards at his business premises, but family members who work for him.

"Money is collected from various businesses I run, and my people are aware of that," he says.

SUSPECTS IN PPE

According to the police, three men wearing Covid-19 personal protective equipment broke into Nakaambo's house on Monday and stole more than N$2 million in cash.

Oshikoto police spokesperson inspector Ellen Nehale says the incident took place at Omangundu village near Onankali in the Oshikoto region.

"They tied up the two children, aged 14 and 15, and a domestic worker with an electrical cable, and locked them up in one of the bedrooms," Nehale says.

"The suspects went upstairs to the main bedroom and used unknown equipment to cut the safe. They took money estimated to be over N$2 million and fled the scene."

She says the suspects fled in a blue seven-seater vehicle.

No arrests have been made yet.