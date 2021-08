A 45-YEAR-OLD man from Oshambada village in the Ohangwena region committed suicide by hanging after allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend with a panga on Wednesday night.

Ohangwena police spokesperson, inspector Kaume Itumba, said the incident happened at around 22h00.

In the same breath, Itumba urged men who are struggling with problems to consult pastors, the police and social workers for counselling.

He added that men killing women in the Ohangwena is dirtying the name of the region.