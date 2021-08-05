Liberia - Johnson & Johnson Jabs Ready

By Lewis S. Teh & Intern Kruah Thompson

Liberia: The Ministry of Health begins administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines today, August 5, at several hospitals and centers across the country.

The first batch of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines totaling 302,400 doses was donated by the Government of America recently as part of the Administration's global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a special news conference Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the ministry of information, cultural affairs and tourism on Capitol Hill, Liberia's Health Minister Dr. Wilehlmina S. Jallah said in accordance with World Health Organization(WHO's) benchmark, Liberia is expected to vaccinate 10 percent of her population by end of September.

She says Liberia has made tremendous progress in the fight against the third wave of the COVID-19, bringing the country down to Level 3 from Level4, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ranking.

"The United States, who before put Liberia at Level 4, has brought us back down to Level 3, and after their 28 days revision, we are hoping to come down again", says Dr. Jallah.

She discloses that for the next few days, the vaccination process will focus on people who have not taken any jab at all, adding that if those people are vaccinated, this will help to increase the number of people that have been vaccinated in the Republic of Liberia, while putting total tests already conducted at 146,138.

She notes that out of 5,000 confirmed cases initially, as of Wednesday, August 04, 2021, the country registered zero positive cases and zero deaths, with 58 active cases only, and 50,167 recoveries.

Dr. Jallah adds that Liberia is currently at 94 percent recovery rate, 5 percent death rate, and 1 percent active case, which indicates progress

She says with current knowledge of the Delta variant, it's time Liberians keep wearing nose masks in public and observing social distance to curtail the spread.

"We don't want you to stop wearing your mask now, it's important that we all continue to wear it for the safety of everyone. We don't want to see the Delta variant taking away innocent lives again, that's why we're launching the Johnson & Johnson vaccines; the more people get vaccinated, the more immunity we will have", she explains.

Montserrado County Health Offer Dr. Yatta Sickie Yapoe says, beginning today, August 05, the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be situated at 40 health care facilities in Montserrado, including 20 market places with 10 mobile teams visiting communities, churches, and government ministries, among others.

She also names temporary sites including the Monrovia City Hall, Paynesville Town Hall, Gardnersville Town Hall, Barnesville Town Hall, and APM Terminals' premises respectively, adding that they intend to put a site at Farmington Hotel in Margibi County as well as.

Among market grounds where the vaccines are expected to be available CHO Yapoe says, include Red Light Market, Gobachop Market, Jacob Town Market, Redemption Day Market, Gardnersville Market, Jogben Town Market, ELWA, Duala, Clara Town, Poetry Market, VOA Market, Duport Road Market, Rehab, Rally Town, Roto Town Market, Barnesville, and 72nd Market, respectively.

She adds that all of the health districts in Montserrado County are included, not leaving out Todee district.

Meanwhile, along the Japan Freeway she says the vaccine will be administered at R.H. Progressing, Gardnersville Health Center, Chocolate City, Hope for Women, JDJ Health Center, New Georgia Estate, and Iron Factory.

In Monrovia, the jabs will be administered at St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital, SOS, UN Drive Clinic, Mercy International Clinic, PUCC, Joanna Clinic, Peace Clinic, Soniwein Clinic, and JFK Hospital.

On Bushrod Island, the vaccine will be administered at Star of the Sea, Slipway Clinic, Redemption Hospital, Cynthia Nelson Clinic, Clara Town Health Center, and Anthony Clinic, while in Paynesville the vaccine may be accessed at Benson Hospital, ELWA Hospital, Duport Road Health Center, Hail Mary Health Center and Pipeline Health Center, respectively.

Liberians at home are taking the Johnson & Johnson doses for the first time since it was manufactured in the United States.

The country had received an initial donation of 96,000 doses of the AstraZeneca jabs (produced in India) thru COVAX in April this year which was partially administered, due to lack of adequate awareness and failure by authorities at the Ministry of Health to administer the second round of doses as scientifically required.

Health Minister Jallah says members of the public who took the AstraZeneca vaccines are not allowed to go for the Johnson & Johnson shots.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/more-vaccines-expected/ Editing by Jonathan Browne