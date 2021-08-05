Liberia: Pres. Weah Congratulates Burkina Faso On Independence Day

5 August 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and People of Burkina Faso on the occasion marking the 61st Independence Anniversary of that sisterly Republic.

The West African state of Burkina Faso celebrates its 61st independence anniversary on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

In his message to Mr. Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, President Weah on behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Liberia, and in his own name extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes through him to the Government and people of the Republic of Burkina Faso.

"As Liberians join you to commemorate this historic occasion, I look forward to strengthening the bilateral ties already subsisting between our two countries for the mutual benefit of our two peoples, President Weah stated.

The Liberian leader further prayed that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Kaboré with his manifold blessings as he leads his fellow compatriots to sustain peace and prosperity.

