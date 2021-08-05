South Africa: SA Records 13 263 New Covid-19 Cases, 423 Deaths

5 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 13 263 new COVID-19 cases overnight.

This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 423 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 415 to date.

A total of 15 031 457 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The Department of Health says it continues monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

"The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (27%) followed by Gauteng (22%)," the Department of Health said in a statement.

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for (18%), Eastern Cape accounted for 8%, Mpumalanga accounted for 7%, North West accounted for 6%, Free State and Limpopo accounted for 4% each and Northern Cape accounted for 3%.

Among the new cases recorded, the Eastern Cape recorded 1 088, Western Cape 3 587, Northern Cape 342, Mpumalanga 922, Gauteng 2 927, North West 806, Limpopo 587, KwaZulu-Natal 2 408 and Free State 596.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X