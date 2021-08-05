Kenya: Legendary Radio Personality Gladys Erude Dies at 70

5 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Derick Luvega

Veteran radio presenter Gladys Erude has passed away.

Erude, 70, died in Nairobi after a long battle with cancer, her brother Laban Kirigano confirmed.

Mr Kirigano said she died on Wednesday night, a week after she returned from the USA where she was being treated.

"She was in the US where four of her children live and work," said Mr Kirigano.

Erude worked at the then Voice of Kenya (VoK), now KBC, and retired in 2001 after 25 years of service.

Before joining the national broadcaster, she was a teacher at Tigoi Girls High School in Vihiga County.

She graduated from the then Kenyatta College, now Kenyatta University, but later switched her career to media.

She joined the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication for media training in 1975.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X