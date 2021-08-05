South Sudan: Peace Monitoring Body Welcomes the Swearing in of MPs

Juba — South Sudan's peace monitors have welcomed the swearing in of the members of the revitalised Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), and the Council of States.

The move is stipulated in the 2018 revitalized peace agreement that brought together several South Sudan's peace parties.

The MPs were sworn in on Monday.

In a statement seen by The EastAfrican on Tuesday, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) also acknowledged the appointment of Jemma Nunu Kumba and Deng Deng Akon as the Speaker of the reconstituted TNLA and of the Council of States, respectively.

"It is encouraging to note that the Speaker of the reconstituted TNLA, and a Deputy Speaker of the Council of States are women.

"The appointment of women in these positions is a commendable step in line with the spirit of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan," partially reads the statement.

The body reminded the lawmakers that a lot of work awaits them, including ratification of various bills.

"The ratification of the amended security bills and the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 8 (2020) were drafted by the National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC) and presented to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs," it said.

RJMEC stressed that it expects the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) to now focus on the completion of the outstanding governance issues, including the reconstitution of the State Legislature, and the restructuring and reconstitution of institutions and commissions at the national level.

"RJMEC urges the reconstituted TNLA to use its good offices to push forward the completion of the outstanding security issues, including the graduation and redeployment of the unified forces.

"The body also urges that the necessary steps be taken by those responsible for the remaining members of the two bodies to be appointed and/or sworn in," RJMEC said.

Among the pending major issues under the peace deal are the unification of forces under one professional army, the completion of all States Legislative assemblies and the establishment of a hybrid court.