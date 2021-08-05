Rwanda: Volleyball - De Tarso Names Provisional Squads for African Nation's Champs

National Volleyball team head coach Paulo de Tarso has summoned 36-man and 28-woman provisional squads for the forthcoming CAVB African Nations' Championships scheduled from September 5-20 in Kigali.

The Brazilian announced the rosters just a day after the National Volleyball Federation (FRVB) tasked him to lead both teams during the continental tournament.

Eleven players were handed first selection in the national team as De Tarso seeks to bring in fresh blood in his experienced roster.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) has the highest representation in the squad with nine players, while rivals UTB and Gisagara contributed eight and seven players respectively.

The 2021 women's championship will take place between September 5 to 15 while the 2021 men's tournament gets underway from September 10-20. All games will be held at the Kigali Arena.

The winner from each category will book a ticket to the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World championship slated from August 26 to September 11, 2022 in Russia.

Men's provisional squad:

Yvan Nsabimana Mahoro, Irené Jacob Cyusa, Jean Paul Sibomana, Cedric Ngaboyintwali, Sylvestre Ndayisaba, Alphonse Nizeyimana, Karera Emile Dada, Niyonkuru Gloire, Manzi Sadru, Rwigema Simon, Niyigena Jules, Dusabimana Vincent, Twagirayezu Emmy, Sibomana Placide Madison, Nkurunziza John, Prince Kanamugire, Vincent Mbonigaba, Thierry Ronald Muvara, Peacemaker Twagirayezu, Jean Baptiste Tuyizere, Wickliff Dusenge, Samuel Tyson Niyogisubizo, Venuste Gatsinzi, Yakan Guma Laurence, Kavalo Patrick Akumuntu, Yves Mutabazi, Flavien Ndamukunda, Nelson Murangwa, Olivier Ntagengwa, Fils Habanzintwali, Ndahayo Dieu est là, Fred Muvunyi, Eric Kwizera, Roméo Ngabo, Christophe Mukunzi, and Felix Niyomugabo.

Women's provisional squad:

Yvette Igihozo Cyuzuzo, Ernestine Akimanizanye, Iris Ndagijimana, Lea Uwera, Belise Irakoze, Diane Mpuhwezimana, Jacqueline Uwamariya, Judith Kabatesi, Beatrice Uwamahoro, Fillette Uzamukunda, Flavia Dusabe, Albertine Uwiringiyimana, Hope Musaniwabo, Kellia Umutoni, Euphrance Niyomukesha, Marie Paule Umutesi, Yvonne Bayija, Divine Nyirahabimana, Seraphine Mukantambara, Aloysie Tuyishime, Judith Hakizimana, Claire Nishimwe, Charlotte Nzayisenga, Benitha Mukandayisenga, Valentine Munezero, Francoise Yankurije, Olive Nzamukosha and Jolie Mukazi.