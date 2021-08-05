Rwanda: Volleyball - National Teams to Join Residential Camp Ahead of African Nation's Champs

5 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The men and women's national volleyball teams will enter residential camp on Friday, August 6, to start preparations for the forthcoming the 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation's Championships set to be staged in Kigali from September 5-20.

Brazilian Paulo de Tarso summoned on Wednesday, August 4, summoned 36-man and 28-woman provisional squads set to join the training camp, just a day after he was announced the national volleyball teams' head coach on a two-year contract.

"The camp will start on Friday to give the coach ample time for both men and women's teams. It will also make it easier for him and his technical staff to select a good squad ahead of the tournament," said Philbert Mucyo, the Secretary General of the National Volleyball Federation (FRVB).

Times Sport understands that de Tarso will arrive in Kigali this coming weekend before he joins the teams at their training camp at Hilltop Hotel, Remera.

The recent appointment marks the Brazilian's second spell as head coach for the national volleyball team he coached from 2010 to 2011.

The last time that the women's national Volleyball team played the Africa Cup of Nations was in 2011 when the Rwandan team finished bottom of the table in a tournament held in Kenya.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, the national team last participated in a competition in 2019 during the Zone V tourney held in Kampala, Uganda, in search of a ticket to the All African Games 2019.

Rwanda failed to qualify after losing to Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X