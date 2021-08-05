Rwanda: APR FC Sacks Niyonzima Over Misconduct

League champions APR FC have parted company with defensive midfielder Olivier Niyonzima just three weeks after he signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The development was announced by the club management on Wednesday, August 4, citing misconduct as the main reason for the former Rayon Sports player's dismissal.

Club Chairman, Lt General Mubarakh Muganga, said that the military side decided to show Niyonzima an exit door after he showed on different occasions behaviors which go against the values that should characterize APR FC players.

"He is no longer with the club. The APR FC community prioritizes discipline and we decided to part ways with Niyonzima because of his misconduct," Munganga said.

Muganga revealed that failure to report to home training sessions as requested by the club coaches coupled with a series of disciplinary misconducts are the main reasons that pushed the league the champions to dismiss the midfielder.

The 28-year-old has been at the club for the past two seasons after a shock move from Rayon Sports in 2019. He was a key figure for the army side that won two league titles without losing a single game.

Times Sport understands that he is now considering a return to his former club as the club continues to monitor his situation.