South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 4 August

As at 1pm on 4 August 2021, the Western Cape had 38 984 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number 414 830 COVID-19 cases to date and 360 321 recoveries.

By 5pm on 3 August 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 1 219 744 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those within eligible age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 108 deaths per day.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

Premier Alan Winde urges residents to stay safe and to protect the healthcare system

Over the last week, I have been meeting with our hospital CEOs to get a firsthand brief on our COVID-19 health response as we approach the peak. Today, I was able to meet with the CEO of Paarl Hospital, Mr Francois van der Watt.

Our healthcare workers across the province are bravely working to save lives right now, as hospitalisations increase at the third wave peak. While our platform is currently coping, it is still under pressure over this time.

That is why every single person must play a role in protecting the platform, by staying safe and protecting their loved ones. We owe it to these brave men and women, who have done so much for our country.

Please remember to wear a mask, to avoid crowded places, especially where there Is poor ventilation, to wash and sanitise your hands, and to keep a safe distance from others.

Supporting innovation in the economy to save jobs

Today, I met with Franschhoek Wine Valley and SnapScan to learn about their "Save The Franschhoek Restaurant Appeal" which aims to support restaurants in the community which have been negatively impacted by various alert level restrictions.

The appeal will function through a voucher, of an amount to be determined, which can be redeemed at participating restaurants.

The Appeal was previously run in Stellenbosch last year and according to a survey by the Stellenbosch University, the Snapscan Stellenbuck campaign raised R1.7 million funds, which in turn generated R7.1 million in revenue in the local economy.

The Franschhoek Appeal aims to raise R1.5 million, of which R1.1 million has already been raised.

I welcome innovative projects such as these which aim to safely empower and support our local economy, and particularly our restaurants and hospitality sector, which have been hard hit by the previous restrictions. I also want to encourage other communities and tourism authorities to look at similar initiatives which can drive forward innovation.

While in Franschhoek, I had the opportunity to engage with local restaurants on the challenges they have faced, and the solutions they have implemented. I was also have to see the measures being put in place to ensure important health and safety protocols are being followed. This is important, as the sector has an important role to play in keeping patrons, staff and communities safe during this time.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, said: "There is no doubt that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on the tourism and hospitality sectors has been severe, which is why we have called for the opening of these sectors where it has been safe to do so, and which is why we have called for financial support for these businesses, including the reopening of UIF TERS under the recent Alert Level 4 restrictions."

"While the UIF TERS fund will be a lifeline to many businesses, the fact is that it will not go far enough to support businesses and their employees during this difficult time. And so, we welcome initiatives like the "Save the Franschhoek's Restaurants Appeal" which is a great campaign to support businesses, especially small businesses, and I'd like to thank those involved in the partnership, and the generous donors for their efforts to save jobs and rebuild our economy in the Western Cape," continued Minister Maynier

Minister Maynier concluded: "And so, if you can, please support the "Save the Franschhoek's Restaurants Appeal" and visit a local restaurant or coffee shop in the Franschhoek Wine Valley. And please remember to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols so that together we can stay safe and move forward in the Western Cape."

More than ever, we need to ensure that we are getting the balance right in saving both lives and livelihoods. We know that many businesses have been hard hit, and livelihoods lost. In doing so, we can begin to move forward.