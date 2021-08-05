Egypt: Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting to Discuss Domestic Issues

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Thursday under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to discuss a number of political, economic and social issues.

The cabinet is to discuss a number of issues related to national projects being carried out in the governorates, as well as the ongoing efforts to fight Covid-19, including the precautionary measures.

It will discuss a number of bills and important ministerial decisions aiming at maintaining the economic and social stability and means to encourage investment.

It will also follow up President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives on implementing the social insurance umbrella as well as the development realized in various fields, including education, health and services.

