Egypt: Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting to Discuss Domestic Issues

5 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Thursday under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to discuss a number of political, economic and social issues.

The cabinet is to discuss a number of issues related to national projects being carried out in the governorates, as well as the ongoing efforts to fight Covid-19, including the precautionary measures.

It will discuss a number of bills and important ministerial decisions aiming at maintaining the economic and social stability and means to encourage investment.

It will also follow up President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives on implementing the social insurance umbrella as well as the development realized in various fields, including education, health and services.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X