Egypt: ‏PM Attends Signing of Protocol to Set Up Egypt's Digital Center in Kafr El Sheikh

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly on Thursday attended the signing of a cooperation protocol to set up Egypt Creativity Digital Training Center (Creativa) in Kafr el Sheikh.

The protocol was signed between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Egyptian Awqaf Authority and Kafr el Sheikh Governorate.

The inking ceremony was attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Minister of Awqaf Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa and Kafr el Sheikh Governor Gamal Noureddin.

Talaat said in remarks following the signing of the protocol that it aims at establishing the center with the objective of honing skills of youth in the governorate and preparing cadres that contribute to developing CIT industry.

The protocol is part of the presidential initiative for training communities and technological innovation as well as the state's strategy for promoting the principles of training, creation and entrepreneurship nationwide.

Gomaa, in turn, said his ministry is very interested in renovating archaeological and historic buildings in the governorate through the authority to preserve the Islamic heritage of the Egyptian state and upgrade the Egyptian society to benefit from the advanced technological sciences.

He added that King Fouad Palace, which was registered in a list of Islamic and Coptic antiquities, was turned into Egypt's Creativa.

MENA