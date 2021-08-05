Egypt: ‏ PM Attends Signing of Protocol to Carry Out ERP Programs

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly on Thursday attended the signing of a protocol of cooperation between the Ministry of Military Production and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on carrying out Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) programs in factories and companies of the National Organization for Military Production.

The inking ceremony was attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat and State Minister for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsy.

The protocol is part of the national project for modernization, development and digital transformation that is sponsored by the political leadership.

MENA