Egypt: Sisi Greets Egyptian Expats On New Hijri Year 1443‎

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi greeted on Thursday the Egyptian community abroad on the New Hijri Year 1443. In a greeting cable, Sisi wished Egypt more prosperity and progress.
