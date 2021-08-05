Africa: PM Attends Signing of Deals On Egypt's Hosting of AOHC's Premises

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly on Thursday attended the signing of two deals on Egypt's hosting of the headquarters of the African Organization for Housing Cooperatives in Cairo and the Regional Office of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) for North Africa.

The agreements brought together the Egyptian government, represented in the General Authority for Construction and Housing Cooperatives of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities and the Alliance.

The deals were inked by Hossam el-Din Moustafa Rizk, the Board Chairman of the of the Authority and Chiyoge Buchekabiri Sifa, Regional Director of ICA Africa Regional Office.

The inking ceremony was attended by Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem el Gazar and ICA President Ariel Juarko, President of the ICA-Africa Japheth Magomere, and President of International Housing Cooperatives Anders Lago.

Gazar said in remarks following the singing of the deals that the achievement was the outcome of efforts exerted by the Authority at both the international and regional levels to highlight the role of the housing cooperative sector in Egypt.

The move stressed the pivotal role Egypt is playing at the regional and international levels and in the African continent to achieve goals of the African Union in establishing an African common market, added Gazar.

MENA