South Africa: Good Party Sends Explosive Evidence to Hawks Unit of 26 Individuals Directly Implicated in SA's July Unrest

analysis

The Good party has given the Hawks a USB stick containing explosive evidence of ANC members' involvement in the July mayhem. But will the Hawks act?

The Good party's secretary-general, Brett Herron, handed over explosive evidence related to July's unrest to the Hawks' Crimes Against the State unit on 4 August.

This evidence links 26 individuals directly to the riots and looting in which 330 people died and 150,000 jobs were placed at risk, and which ripped R50-billion from anticipated GDP. According to the detailed analysis seen by Daily Maverick, many of them are ANC members or government employees.

Herron reported three WhatsApp groups which were central to organising the unrest. These are the "Ethekwini Shutdown", the "INK Shutdown" and the "Free Zuma Information" groups. The first two were organising groups while the Free Zuma Information team was the master group, as Daily Maverick reported here.

Now Herron has added 26 names to the group of people who allegedly organised the week of mayhem. Daily Maverick has not named them as they have not yet been charged.

"The content of the WhatsApp groups and supporting audiovisual material is explosive and shocking," says Herron. He says organisers set up the three...