South Africa: Letter From Mpumalanga - South Africa's Damaged Paradise - Discovering the Rock Art of the Mthethomusha

4 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Glen Retief

A curved rock face hooks out over a jumble of boulders, and there, more than a dozen figures greet us: red human figures crouch with their bows, below giant eland. Impalas feed on invisible bushes. Another human figure bends back in ecstatic agony -- ancient San shamans regularly strove to induce alternate states of consciousness.

Glen Retief's The Jack Bank: A Memoir of a South African Childhood, won a Lambda Literary Award. He teaches creative nonfiction at Susquehanna University and is spending a year in South Africa as a Fulbright Scholar.

A bright, sunny morning in the primeval Krokodilpoort mountains, four adventurers drive together up a rugged dirt track.

Bernard Nkosi, a ranger in Mthethomusha Game Reserve since 1999, is behind the wheel. Next to him sits ranger James Sibiya, who has worked here since 1993.

My husband Peterson and I balance on the back of their bakkie, ducking for thorn branches and whooping like kids when the vehicle bounces over a ditch.

Ranger Bernard Nkosi, Ranger James Sibiya and Daily Maverick writer Glen Retief. (Photo: Peterson Toscano)

The scenery is magnificent. Located in Kruger's southeastern corner, Mthethomusha offers a panorama of rocky hills, gushing streams and majestic marulas.

That...

