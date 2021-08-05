Angola: Over 500 Tones of Goods for Drought Victims in Southern

4 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — More than 500 tons of goods were sent on Wednesday to the south-based provinces to assist the local drought victims, as part of "Abraço solidário, Somos Angola" campaign launched last April.

Benefiting from the assistance include provinces of Cuando Cubango (40% ), Cunene (30%), while the remaining provinces of Huíla and Namibe with 15% each).

About 1,070 tonnes of various products were raised in the last three months, of which 70% are made up of foodstuff.

The three-month campaign launched countrywide is meant to promote citizenship through social participation and is supported by the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media (MINTTICS).

