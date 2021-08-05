Angola Wants to Take Advantage of Koffi Annan International Centre Capacity

4 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Accra — Angola's Foreign Affairs minister Téte António said Wednesday in Accra, Ghana, that his country intends to take advantage of the skills offered by the Koffi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC).

Created in 1998 by the Ghanaian Ministry of Defence, KAIPTC operates as a forum for consolidation and share Ghana's five decades of experience and expertise in peace operations alongside the other ECOWAS countries, and across the African continent.

It is a space created in recognition of the need to train military, police and civilians to meet the new demands of multidimensional peace operations.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with the management of the center, Angolan official said that KAIPTC is a site created for training and capacity building the specialists to carry out actions of negotiation and maintenance of peace, educational training, among others.

Angola, said the minister, will assess the potential of the center and thereafter indicate the paths to follow, in term of cooperation.

It is one of the three training centers of excellence of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the field of peacekeeping.

These centers are tasked with providing training for peacekeeping and peace support operations in Africa.

Led by Major General Clayton Yaache, Accra-based centre officially began operations in 2002.

State visit

As for the two-day state visit of the Angolan president, João Lourenço, the Minister considered it rather positive, in view of the results obtained.

Téte António said that the visit enabled the Angolan Head of State to reiterate the strong availability to re-launch cooperation between the countries, as well as to show the West African region the commercial opportunities offered by the Angolan market.

In his visiting agenda to Ghana on 2 and 3 August, João Lourenço included a private meeting with the host counterpart, Nana Akoufo-Addo.

João Lourenço delivered speeches at the Business and Investment Forum on Angola, in an official dinner and a special session of the Ghanaian Parliament.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X