Angola Wants to Take Advantage of Koffi Annan International Centre Capacity

Accra — Angola's Foreign Affairs minister Téte António said Wednesday in Accra, Ghana, that his country intends to take advantage of the skills offered by the Koffi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC).

Created in 1998 by the Ghanaian Ministry of Defence, KAIPTC operates as a forum for consolidation and share Ghana's five decades of experience and expertise in peace operations alongside the other ECOWAS countries, and across the African continent.

It is a space created in recognition of the need to train military, police and civilians to meet the new demands of multidimensional peace operations.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with the management of the center, Angolan official said that KAIPTC is a site created for training and capacity building the specialists to carry out actions of negotiation and maintenance of peace, educational training, among others.

Angola, said the minister, will assess the potential of the center and thereafter indicate the paths to follow, in term of cooperation.

It is one of the three training centers of excellence of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the field of peacekeeping.

These centers are tasked with providing training for peacekeeping and peace support operations in Africa.

Led by Major General Clayton Yaache, Accra-based centre officially began operations in 2002.

State visit

As for the two-day state visit of the Angolan president, João Lourenço, the Minister considered it rather positive, in view of the results obtained.

Téte António said that the visit enabled the Angolan Head of State to reiterate the strong availability to re-launch cooperation between the countries, as well as to show the West African region the commercial opportunities offered by the Angolan market.

In his visiting agenda to Ghana on 2 and 3 August, João Lourenço included a private meeting with the host counterpart, Nana Akoufo-Addo.

João Lourenço delivered speeches at the Business and Investment Forum on Angola, in an official dinner and a special session of the Ghanaian Parliament.