Mozambique: 4,466 Recoveries From Covid-19 Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further 4,466 full recoveries from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Most of the recoveries (3,768) were from Maputo city, the province worst hit by the pandemic, and which still has the largest number of deaths and of cases. There were also 316 recoveries in Sofala, 280 in Gaza, 96 in Tete and six in Zambezia.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 100,912, which is 79.2 per cent of all cases diagnosed in Mozambique.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, a further 26 deaths from Covid-19, and 1,034 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The latest victims were 13 men and 13 women. 25 were Mozambican citizens and one was a foreigner (as usual, the Ministry did not reveal his or her nationality). The youngest victim was a child aged just 20 months, and the oldest was 81 years old.

16 of them died in Maputo, three in Matola, three in Gaza, two in Sofala, one in Niassa and one inn Nampula. This brings Mozambique's total Covid-19 death toll to 1,526.

Since the start of the pandemic, 756,621 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 5.132 of them in the previous 24 hours. 4,098 of the tests yielded negative results, and 1,034 tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 127,425.

Of the new cases identified on Wednesday, 554 were women or girls and 480 were men or boys. 115 were children under the age of 15, and 75 were over 65 years old. In 11 cases, no age information was available,

302 of the new cases were from Maputo city and 131 were from Maputo province. Thus between them Maputo city and province accounted for 41.9 per cent of the new cases. There were also 146 positive cases from Sofala, 140 from Zambezia, 119 from Gaza, 59 from Nampula, 51 from Inhambane, 47 from Manica, 30 from Tete, five from Cabo Delgado and four from Niassa.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Wednesday was 20.2 per cent - which was a very sharp decline on rates earlier in the week (30.5 per cent on Tuesday, 38 per cent on Monday and 34.7 per cent on Sunday). So the number of people carrying the virus has dropped from around a third of those tested to about a fifth.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were Zambezia (29.2 per cent), Maputo province (27.2 per cent), Manica (26.4 per cent), Sofala (24 per cent), and Maputo city (20.9 per cent). The lowest positivity rate was recorded in the northern province of Cabo Delgado (3.7 per cent).

In the same 24 hour period, 62 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (44 in Maputo, five in Matola, three in Sofala, three in Zambezia, two in Niassa, two in Inhambane, and one each in Nampula, Manica and Gaza). 66 new cases were admitted to hospital (39 in Maputo, seven in Matola, seven in Niassa, six in Gaza, three in Sofala, three in Zambezia, and one in Inhambane).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 507 on Tuesday to 485 on Wednesday. 328 of these (67.6 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 52 patients in Matola, 21 in Sofala, 20 in Niassa, 19 in Inhambane, 16 in Gaza, 12 in Zambezia, seven in Tete, six in Manica and four in Nampula.

With more than four times as many recoveries as new cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases inevitably fell, declining from 28,441 on Tuesday to 24,983 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 11,779 (47.1 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 6,016; Inhambane, 1,905; Sofala, 1,282; Manica, 1,077; Gaza, 980; Niassa, 808; Zambezia, 601; Nampula, 294; Tete, 140; and Cabo Delgado, 101.