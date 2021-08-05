Tunisia: Saied Urged to Put Forward Roadmap Swiftly to Reassure Tunisians (Civil Society)

Tunis/Tunisia — The President of the Republic is urged to swiftly present a roadmap for the next stage following July 25 measures, the National Observatory for the Defence of the Civil Nature of the State (French: ONDCE) said, in a bid to reassure citizens.

The ONDCE also warned against fallouts from the institutional vacuum and and the risk of a return of corruption symbols.

There is need to address thorny issues, notably in relation to Ennahdha secret apparatus, political assassinations and sending youths to fight in conflict zones, in addition to questionable financial sources of political parties, the observatory said.

The independence of the judiciary needs to be upheld. There is also need to take into account the report of the Audit Court to rid the House of People's Representatives of all those who had used dirty money in their campaigns.

It is also imperative to face up to attempts by the country's ennemies to harm Tunisians' interests and serve the narrow interests of some political parties affected by the reform process by seeking foreign support.

A a committee of wise men will be useful to help the President manage this transitional period, further reads the press release.