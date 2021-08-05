South Africa: Bruised and Batoned - Usa and South Africa Suffer Shock Exits in Men's 4x100m Relay

analysis

Team SA's men's 4x100m relay squad won't have a chance to add an Olympic medal to their World Relay title earned earlier in 2021, after they dropped the baton on the first changeover and failed to progress to the final.

It was a surprise that drew a few gasps from the smattering of watchers in the Tokyo Stadium, but not as many as a few minutes later when Team USA failed to make the final, only placing sixth in their semifinal.

Changeover problems for Team SA

South Africa's men's quartet of Clarence Munyai, Shaun Maswanganyi, Chederick van Wyk and Akani Simbine were in the same heat as Jamaica, Great Britain and Japan.

Going into the event they were fancied to finish in an automatic qualifying spot (first three) or qualify for a spot in the final via the two fastest non-automatic qualifying times.

Simbine, the anchor of the team, finished fourth in the men's 100m final a few nights earlier, and Maswanganyi was a semifinalist in the 100m and 200m.

Munyai had come into the team at the 11th hour after Gift Leotlela suffered a hamstring injury in the 100m semis and was forced to pull out.

However, the dream...