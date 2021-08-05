Cameroon: Mandara Plateau Transboundary Project - Stakeholders Fine-Tune Implementation Details

Worth 6 Billion FCFA, the project by the Niger Basin Authority involves over a million people in Nigeria's Adamawa State and in the Far North Region of Cameroon.

Over a million people in Northeastern Nigeria and a few thousand others in Northern Cameroon who inhabit both sides of the Mandara Plateau will soon see their livelihoods improved through the five-year Niger Basin Authority-led ITTAS integrated cross-border project. Lasting from 2018-2023, the 6 billion FCFA project financed by the Global Environment Facility, GEF, will be implemented by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP and the United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP.

NBA-ITTAS, which is one of several transboundary projects benefitting the 9 member countries of the River Niger Basin Authority, NBA, with headquarters in Niamey, Niger, specifically concerns inhabitants of the Mandara Plateau in Nigeria's Adamawa State and the Mayo Sava and Mayo Tsanaga Divisions in the Far North Region of Cameroon. Speaking in Yaounde on July 27, 2021 at the opening of a four-day workshop to study and adopt the consultant's report on the implementation of the regional project, the Coordinator, Allomasso Tchokponhoué, said it seeks to ensure the integrated and sustainable management of Mandara Plateau's ecosystems and agricultural and livestock resources. "For a start, pilot micro-projects will be implemented on both sides of the plateau to boost the livelihoods of residents. These will cover national parks, humid zones and the management of water resources," Tchokponhoué disclosed. The goal is to support the Niger Basin environment that comprises Benin Republic, Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea Conakry and Mali. According to Mike Omuetha, representing the Niger Basin Authority National Focal Structure, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Abuja, Nigeria, protection of the ecosystem of the Mandara Plateau is the major component of the project.