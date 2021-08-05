Cameroon: Ahead of Afcon Hotel - Managers Fine-Tune Better Services for Tourists

A target of one million tourists for African Nations Cup in January 2022 was set and they hope it will generate enough revenue for the sector.

The quest of satisfying tourists who shall visit Cameroon in January 2022 for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) assembled stakeholders in the hotel, transport and tourism sector, amongst others, from the 10 regions of Cameroon in Limbe on July 27, 2021. They sought ways of improving on their services ahead of the AFCON as well as reducing cost on energy in hotels. The hoteliers and tourism professionals look at how true education of the Cameroonian people for tourism culture and a dynamic of domestic tourism has helped the industry.

Chantal Lewat, President of Hotel Industries and Tourism Promoters Federation (SPIHT) and Jean Yves Arriat of Competitiveness Support Facility for Cameroon (DACC) educated participants on how information about tourists and potential visitors from 23 qualified countries can be gotten. Knowledge was shared on how to sociologically identify qualified countries' meals, design of communication products and materials, mobilize stakeholder were put in place. Tourist and animation sites were identified with city tours developed. They drafted an ethics guide for the project one million tourists target during AFCON in January 2022.

In preventing blackouts, participants sought efficient energy solutions at micro and macro levels. To ensure continuous energy flow they were encouraged to engage the transformation of biodegradable waste to biomass and replacement of equipment after three years to avoid sudden malfunctions. They visited the Seme Hotel electricity plan where modalities were explained. Yann Anoko, Manager of Seme Beach Hotel called for a dialogue session with energy providers for better cohesion towards solving some of these issues.