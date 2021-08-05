South Africa: ANC's Jessie Duarte Puts Out Red Alert Against Calls for 'Second Wave' of Unrest

Residents held an anti-looting march at Tsakane shopping mall in Brakpan on Thursday July 15, 2021. It is the only mall left standing in the township. The mall is built on the site of an old hostel which was one of the flashpoints during the liberation struggle in the 1980s.

analysis

The ANC has warned that it would not allow people to 'instigate violence' as it studies another SMS doing the rounds just as some of former president Jacob Zuma's supporters started their planning for his in-person court appearance in Kwa-Zulu-Natal next week.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has condemned those who have been using former president Jacob Zuma as a "scapegoat" for planning the violence and looting "which took place in an unprecedented manner in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng".

It's "disingenuous to make the former president of the country a scapegoat and use his name," she said, although she added that it was "unfortunate" that his incarceration appeared to have triggered the violence.

"Our concern is that such a plan has been thwarted so it has failed, but it does not mean that the people who are planning [this] are not continuing to plan, and may have softened their approach, but they certainly are not stopping what they're trying to do."

Duarte said this as a number of ANC members - many of whom have been suspended, such as Carl Niehaus and Andile Lungisa - issued a statement under the banner of the #FreeJacobZuma campaign in which they slam "leaders, and...