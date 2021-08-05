Namibia: Transport Operators Encouraged to Utilize Trans Kalahari Corridor Freely - Executive

The Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat (TKCS) has encouraged transport operators to use the Trans Kalahari Corridor (TKC) freely while remaining alert, following the recent turmoil in South Africa, an executive said Wednesday.

The TKC is a road network spanning approximately 1900 kilometers across the territories of Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa.

TKCS Executive, Leslie Mpofu in an issued statement said the TKCS has since recently hosted a risk management and law enforcement working group meeting to examine and assess the safety and security situation in South Africa.

"Representatives from Namibia, Botswana, and South Africa attended the meeting. South Africa reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security along the corridor," he said.

Furthermore, Mpofu added that the situation is normalizing and that a number of instigators have been arrested.

"We, therefore, encourage transport operators to use the TKCS freely. Should operators experience any issues, they should contact the following law enforcement agencies in South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana," he concluded.

In July this year, the logistical chain in the region was disrupted when South Africa was left in a frenzy marred by protests, violence, and looting following the arrest and detention of former South African president, Jacob Zuma.