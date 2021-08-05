Zimbabwe: Zim Stars Deliver Epic Zimfest Live Blockbuster

LOCAL music luminaries led by Jah Prayzah on Saturday brought their A game to the nostalgic family event that was ZimFest Live 2021.

The music festival held at Colesdale Farm saw the return of Jah Prayzah, Gemma Griffiths and Valee to the ZimFest stage and debut appearances by Tamy Moyo, Garry Mapanzure, Trevor Dongo, Qounfuzed and Poptain who are currently rocking the local music scene.

ZimFest Live 21st edition was hosted by comedian, Munashe, King Alfred and Empress Trish who kept the audience glued to the steely showcase.

While Jah Prayzah serenaded fans with hit tracks like Mudhara Vachauya, My Lily and latest offerings from his Gwara album, Gemma was not to be outdone, performing MuGarden.

Rising Zimdancehall crooner, Poptain, Garry Mapanzure, Tamy Moyo, Qounfuzed and Trevor Dongo left fans gasping for more with mouth-watering festival debuts.

Money remittance company, Express Links International was once again the head sponsor joined by Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan, MyHippostore, Grayson Roofing, Nyaradzo, Tann Law and West Property Zimbabwe.

An official from ZimFest Live described the show as a much needed and memorable break from the long sabbatical from physical concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Unlike previous years, this particular edition was an opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate more than music and after a year-long hiatus, welcoming people back to Colesdale farm was a major highlight.

"While we all got used to live streaming performances in 2020, they didn't provide the same feeling or allow the same connection between artist and festival-goer, as in-person events do and we're happy we were able to deliver an event that gave our guests something to look forward to and a place where they could come and socialise and enjoy good music."

Express Links International CEO, Peter Pembere, said, "Zimfest Live is the pinnacle of live entertainment in our community and this year's event is a testament to the hardwork and commitment the team has put in to deliver, what in my view was a successful event showcasing the level of Zimbabwean talent there is to a broader audience in the UK.

"Music festivals are about bringing people together but more importantly, about the live music experience. In many ways, the festival delivered the very essence of it and after an unprecedented year of lockdowns and restrictions, the positivity, togetherness, and celebration of the arts is something that will be remembered long after the mood has left."