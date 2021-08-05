South Africa's Public Unrest in July Was Entirely of the ANC's Own Making, Says Stalwart Mavuso Msimang

analysis

Simmering ANC tensions left unresolved meant the Radical Economic Transformation group used the July contempt of court arrest of ex-president Jacob Zuma to launch protests to embarrass the government, says ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang.

The public disorder and violence of July was entirely of the ANC's own making, given the long-standing Radical Economic Transformation grouping whose adherents believed that once former president Jacob Zuma was arrested they should protest.

"When the rupture happened, the spark was clearly lit by ANC people. Had we been able to manage this [tension], we would not have had the mayhem we have had. It is the ANC crisis spilling out in public."

And it was "quite clear the intention" was to embarrass the government as much as possible, and dent people's confidence in it. "Because what they did was to paralyse the economy and shock the nation."

Msimang on Wednesday was in conversation with Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) Executive Director Ann Bernstein as part of the [email protected] series of webinars to mark the centre's 25th anniversary.

The forthright ANC stalwart and Umkhonto weSizwe veteran, who headed SANParks and SA Tourism and also did a stint as Home Affairs director-general, is one...