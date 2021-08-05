Zimbabwe: No Jab, No Heroes Commemoration - Govt

GOVERNMENT says only those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to Heroes and Defence Forces Day commemorations.

The decision is meant to stop the continued spread of Covid-19 as infections and deaths among unvaccinated people have been rising in the past weeks.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the events will be marked by small gatherings of only fully vaccinated people.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to address the nation virtually on the Heroes Day commemorations, earmarked for August 9.

The Heroes Day event will take place at the National Shrine whilst the Defence Forces Day celebrations will be held on 10th August, 2021 at State House in Harare with the rest of the nation following proceedings on virtual platforms.

"There will be small gatherings this year to mark the Heroes Day commemorations. The 2021 main Heroes Day commemorations which will be held on 9 August at the National Heroes Acre will be a hybrid event with a small gathering of 200 people depicting the national outlook, such as War Veterans, Spouses of Heroes and Heroines and the Youth. The commemorations will only be attended by fully vaccinated persons. In addition, attendees will also be subjected to testing for Covid-19 on the day of the event. His Excellency, the President will address the nation using virtual platforms," Mutsvangwa said.

She highlighted that the commemorations will also be held at all the provincial shrines where ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will officiate.

"Gatherings at the provincial Heroes Acres will be limited to fifty persons drawn from the respective districts in the province."

Government has also made it compulsory for civil servants to get vaccinated as some parastatals have forced employees to go on leave until they are inoculated.

Some have threatened to withdraw Covid-19 insurance allowances.

All government departments are operating at a 10% capacity to curb the disease which is in its third wave since the outbreak last year March.