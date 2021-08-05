Namibia: Facebook Supports LGBTQ+ Community Against Bullying

TWO human rights organisations last month joined Facebook to launch a guide for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) community on the safe use of the social media platform.

Facebook Africa, the Namibian Diverse Women's Association (NDWA) and the Uganda-based The Initiative for Equal Rights (Tiers) created the 'Facebook Safety and Security Guide for the African LGBT Community'.

Linda Baumann, human rights defender and strategic coordinater for the NDWA, says the LGBTQ+ community faces various forms of discrimination and injustice, and the guide lays the foundation for addressing these human rights violations.

It aims to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as their families and friends, she says.

She says Facebook is invested in protecting members of this community when engaging online.

"It is a huge challenge for members of sexually diverse communities. We should know that cyberspace users are people with different views, who evidently carry high levels of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia," Baumann says.

She says members of the LGBTQ+ community face hate speech, intimidation, entrapment, blackmail, extortion, assault, the invasion of their privacy, mob attacks, and state-sanctioned brutality from communities online and offline.

Baumann believes the guide would assist members of this comunity to be aware of and assertive when they experience any form of bullying, harassment or degrading behaviour when using Facebook.

The guide provides advice on how to report such violations.

"It also assists mainstream communities to act decisively on protecting all people's human rights online and offline," Baumann says.

She says Facebook Africa has always advanced cyber safety and security guidelines, and action against perpetrators.

"The guide initiative has been coming for some time, thus the African LGBTQ+ communities were consulted to affirm their realities for content development. The development of the guide was also initiated and developed by African LGBTQ+ activists and partner organisations to ensure their voices and collective realities in addressing cyberbullying are included," she says.

As various African countries are in the process of developing access to information bills and legislation against cyberbullying, the launch of the guide comes at the right time, Baumann says.

The guide is free and accessible online at the Facebook Safety Centre.

For more information, contact the NDWA.