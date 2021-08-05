South Africa: Gauteng SAPS Orders Investigation Into Viral Video

5 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner, Major General Tommy Mthombeni, has ordered an urgent investigation into a disturbing video clip circulating on social media of officers allegedly arresting a learner in Krugersdorp.

A short video posted on Twitter on Thursday depicts police members manhandling a girl child in uniform.

In a statement, Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kwanza said Mthombeni had subsequently sanctioned an urgent departmental investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident all allegedly happened in the streets of Krugersdorp on Tuesday.

"At this stage, it has been established that the 18-year old female learner was indeed taken to the Krugersdorp police station and subsequently released on the same day, unharmed, into the care of her mother.

"To this end, the members captured on the video have been identified and the departmental investigation is underway. We can confirm that the vehicle captured on the video is a state vehicle and that the members were on duty conducting routine patrols at the time of the incident."

Kwanza said measures that will be taken, will be guided by the outcome of the investigation.

Mthombeni had reaffirmed the SAPS zero-tolerance approach to gender based violence and hence the call for the departmental investigation to be treated with the necessary sensitivity and urgency.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X